Springfield man sentenced after pleading guilty to child pornography charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was sentenced in federal court in Springfield for child pornography offenses on Friday.

According to the news release, 34-year-old Ross Lopata of Springfield was sentenced to five years in prison and five years of supervised release. On June 21, 2021, Lopata pleaded guilty to four counts of receipt of child pornography and one count of child pornography.

United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell and Matthew B. Millhollin, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Boston made the announcement on Friday. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex J. Grant prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, which is a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children as well as identify and rescue victims.