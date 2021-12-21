Springfield man sentenced for 2018 armed robbery, stabbing woman

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man that pleaded guilty to an armed robbery in 2018 was sentenced in Hampden Superior Court Monday.

According to Spokesperson Jim Leydon of the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, 41-year-old Gerardo Felix-Martinez of Springfield was sentenced to 15-18 years in prison after changing his plea to guilty for the following charges:

Armed assault to murder on a person over 60

Armed robbery

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury

Strangulation or suffocation

Assault and battery on a disabled person over 60

On December 7, 2018, Springfield Police were called to a home on Shaine Circle with an alarm going off. Inside the home, officers found a woman suffering from severe stab wounds around her neck. Police say the home alarm likely saved her life, as she was able to be quickly cared for at a nearby hospital where she was rushed into surgery.

Felix-Martinez was identified as the primary suspect for the incident. He was located a short distance away through an electronic monitoring device he was wearing due to recently being released for a case in Worcester County.

“We are thankful that the victim recovered after this brutal attack and that justice has been served. Thanks to Assistant District Attorney Ingrid Frau for her diligence and skillfulness. The staff and prosecutors in my office will continue to fight for victims and aggressively prosecute this kind of abhorrent criminal behavior,” said Hampden DA Anthony Gulluni.