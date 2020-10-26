Springfield man sentenced for breaking into postal vehicle, stealing mail

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was sentenced on Friday in federal court in Springfield for breaking into a postal vehicle and stealing the mail inside.

According to United States Attorney Andrew Lelling, 45-year-old Jose Luis Sanchez was sentenced to 267 days in prison and three years of supervised release. In March 2020, Sanchez pleaded guilty to theft of United States mail and destruction of government property.

According to Lelling, on August 16, 2017, Sanchez broke into a postal vehicle by breaking a window and then stole mail that was inside. Investigators identified Sanchez using DNA and fingerprints that were left behind on the vehicle by Sanchez when he broke the window.