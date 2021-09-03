Springfield man sentenced for extortion

BOSTON – A Springfield man was sentenced Friday in federal court in Springfield for collecting on an extension of credit by extortionate means.

Anthony J. Scibelli, 52, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni to six months in prison and two years of supervised release. Scibelli was also ordered to pay restitution of $200 and forfeiture of $1,300. On April 6, 2021, Scibelli pleaded guilty to one count of collecting on an extension of credit by extortionate means.

Beginning in 2017, Scibelli made collections on a $5,000 loan to the victim, who made monthly payments of $1,300 until June 2019. Scibelli used threats as he attempted to collect on that line of credit. Specifically, on June 19, 2019, Scibelli beat the victim for failing to make the monthly $1,300 payment. During the beating, the defendant threatened that the victim must have all the money “on the first,” referring to the 1st of the month.

Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell; Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division; and Colonel Christopher Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Neil Desroches of Mendell’s Springfield Branch Office and Trial Attorney Marianne Shelvey of the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division’s Organized Crime and Gang Section prosecuted the case.