Springfield man sentenced for failing to register as a sex offender

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was sentenced in U.S. District Court for failing to register as a sex offender.

According to the Office of United States Attorney Andrew Lelling, 60-year-old Alberto Ayala will serve about six and a half months and five years of supervised release.

In December, 2019, Ayala pleaded guilty to one count of failure to register as a sex offender and was indicted February 2019. Since September 26, 2018, Ayala was in custody for violating his conditions of parole in another criminal case.

In 2006, Ayala was convicted of sexual assault in New Jersey. From 2011 to 2016, he was given multiple notices of his obligation to register as a sex offender. Ayala submitted his last registration as a sex offender on November 14, 2016 while under parole supervision for the original sex offense. A warrant was issued for Ayala’s arrest after he vacated his address in New Jersey without telling his parole officer.

Ayala moved to Boston Massachusetts in the summer of 2017 and moved to Springfield at the beginning of April 2018. He never registered as a sex offender in Massachusetts and was arrested in Springfield on September 26, 2018.