Springfield man sentenced for promotion of prostitution

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man has been sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty for racketeering offenses related to promoting commercial sex.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 60-year-old Kevin Smoot of Springfield was sentenced to 22 days of time served and three years of supervised release. In April, Smoot pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to use a facility of interstate commerce to promote prostitution offenses and seven counts of use of a facility of interstate commerce to promote prostitution offenses.

Court documents said Smoot transported woman to and from sex appointments, recruited women to engage in sex for money, and gave drug-addicted women illegal drugs to engage in sex for money. The document also says Smoot provided a residential location for the prostitution appointments and collected money from customers.

Smoot was arrested and charged on June 26, 2020 and indicted the following month.