SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was sentenced Monday to prison for several drug charges in Vermont.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 23-year-old Glendon Parrish-Cambell of Springfield was sentenced to three and a half years in prison with three years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, and for possession with intent to distribute heroin.

During an investigation between March and April 2022, law enforcement conducted controlled purchases of fentanyl and cocaine at a residence in Washington, Vermont from Parrish-Cambell, aka “B,” and another person identified as Justin Llano, aka “TJ.” A search of the home on May 13, 2022, resulted in the seizure of 14 firearms, approximately 28 grams of cocaine base, and approximately 400 bags of fentanyl.

Nearly one year prior, Parrish-Cambell was found in an apartment in Barre, Vermont with approximately 10,300 bags of heroin nearby and $2,428 in cash.