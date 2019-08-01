Springfield man sentenced for trafficking heroin and crack cocaine

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – A Springfield man was sentenced to four years in prison and four years of supervised release on Wednesday for his alleged involvement with trafficking heroin and crack cocaine from Massachusetts to Vermont.

According to U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling, in May, 33-year-old Oscar Rosario pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine, and two counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute those drugs.

Lelling said Rosario was charged in a superseding indictment in December of 2018 along with seven others.

According to court documents, 28-year-old Nia Moore-Bush and 35-year-old Dinelson Dinzey obtained narcotics in the Springfield area and took them to Vermont themselves or via couriers. The documents state that the drugs were distributed in the Barre, Vermont area.

Rosario pleaded guilty to supplying Moore-Bush and Dinzey with heroin, on November 17 and December 8 of 2017.