SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man has been sentenced to prison Thursday in Springfield Federal Court for drug trafficking charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 25-year-old David Cruz of Springfield was sentenced to three years in prison and three years of supervised release. Cruz pleaded guilty in May to distribution and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

In January 2021, Cruz sold a total of 9,816 bags of fentanyl laced heroin, a total weight of 120 grams, to a witness cooperating with detectives. Then in March 2021, detectives seized 55,703 bags of fentanyl laced heroin, a total weight of 600 grams, from Cruz’ possession.