SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was sentenced to prison for his involvement in an armed robbery.

U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni sentenced 34-year-old Emilio Rivera to six years in prison with an additional three years of supervised release.

According to prosecutors, Rivera and, allegedly, co-defendant Alfredo Aldeco robbed a West Springfield convenience store at gunpoint on November 14, 2019. During a search of Rivera’s home police found the firearm used in the robbery along with another firearm and ammunition. Due to a prior felony conviction, Rivera was prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

Rivera pleaded guilty to one count of interference with commerce by robbery, one count of using a firearm in relation to the crime of violence, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition in March 2019.

Aldeco has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.