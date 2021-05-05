Springfield man sentenced in drug trafficking case

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Julian Declet of Springfield was sentenced Tuesday for his role in a large-scale drug conspiracy that trafficked dozens of kilos of heroin and fentanyl into Springfield from New York City and the Dominican Republic.

According to court documents and testimony during the trial, Declet worked at AJ Buy and Sell, a pawn shop in Springfield owned by co-defendant Alberto Marte. Declet admitted to brokering several sales of heroin on behalf of Marte. The deals frequently involved at least $50,000 worth of heroin. The Marte Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) had direct contact with heroin supply sources in the Dominican Republic. On a monthly basis, members of the DTO transported between eight and 20 kilograms of heroin into the Springfield area.

Marte and 11 co-conspirators have pleaded guilty and one was convicted by a federal jury. In March 2020, Marte was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

In October 2019, Declet pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin. U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni sentenced him to 22 months in prison and three years of supervised release.