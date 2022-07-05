SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man has been sentenced to 20 months in prison after pleading guilty to charges of drug trafficking in Vermont.

According to the Vermont U.S. Attorney’s office, 22-year-old Justin Zayas-Sanchez of Springfield pled guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl. He was sentence on July 1st to serve 20 months in prison, ordered to serve a six-year term of supervised release and must pay a $100 special assessment.

On April 14, 2021, Zayas-Sanchez sold crack cocaine and 10 bags of fentanyl to a confidential informant in the Rutland, Vermont area. He also sold crack to an informant on May 26, 2021 and fentanyl to another informant on July 19, 2021. Zayas-Sanchez was arrested in November 2021 for drug charges.

The Vermont Drug Task Force, FBI and Fair Haven Police Department assisted in the investigation on Zayas-Sanchez.