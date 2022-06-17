SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Springfield was sentenced to prison for stabbing a woman to death and wounding two others on Belmont Avenue in March 2015.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Hampden County District Attoney’s Office Spokesperson Jim Leydon, 53-year-old Erick Buchanon was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Tuesday. He was found guilty of first-degree murder, assault to murder (two counts), and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (two counts).

Police were called to Fairfield Street for a reported stabbing on March 11, 2015. Officers found a 27-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds who indicated another person was stabbed inside a home on Belmont Avenue and told police who the suspect was.

Police found 29-year-old Salina Merritt inside the Belmont Avenue home, she died from numerous stab wounds. A third victim was found in the area of Belmont Avenue, a 29-year-old man, suffering from stab wounds. He told police they were all at the home on Belmont Avenue with Buchanon when an argument started and became physical, with Buchanon as the aggressor.

The fight led to Buchanon pulling out a knife and he began stabbing all three victims. Two of the victims were able to escape by jumping out a window. Merritt was unable to escape and died during the attack by Buchanon.

Buchanon was considered one of the state’s most wanted violent fugitives and had previous convictions for rape of a child with force, armed robbery, and assault with a dangerous weapon. He was arrested following a police chase on foot in Springfield in April 2015.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stated, “We remain sorrowful over Ms. Merritt’s death; however we are thankful that justice was served. I am also grateful and proud of the work that our team did, in conjunction with the investigators of the Springfield Police Department. Specifically, I thank Assistant District Attorney Paul Caccaviello, who led our team, and assistant district attorneys Kelsey Baran and Joseph Coliflores. I also thank and commend Victim Witness Advocate Tina Simmons, for her outstanding work with the victim’s family and the living victims over the many years over which this case stretched.”