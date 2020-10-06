Springfield man sentenced to 5-7 years in state prison following breaking and entering charges in Ware

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Springfield was sentenced to state prison from charges of breaking and entering in Ware.

According to the Ware Police Department, Gregory Normand pleaded guilty to breaking and entering into a building in the daytime with intent to commit a felony, larceny over $1,200, larceny of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and carrying a firearm without an LTC.

On May 1, 2019, officers went to a report of a breaking and entering in progress on West Main Street when 28-year-old Gregory Normand and 19-year-old Censier Rodriguez led them on a foot chase.

Both suspects were taken into custody. Rodriguez was released on $5,000 bail, while Normand was held on $25,000 bail.

Normand was sentenced to 5 – 7 years in the state prison, and two years of probation.

The Ware Police Department thank West Brookfield Police Department, Hardwick Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, and the various citizens of the Town of Ware for their assistance in the successful apprehension of Mr. Normand.