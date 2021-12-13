Springfield man sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Ludlow Central Bakery co-owner

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for first degree murder of Carlos Santos, co-owner of Ludlow Central Bakery.

According to Hampden District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Jim Leyon, Frankiln Conza was found guilty of first degree murder in the 2018 stabbing death of Carlos Santos.

Leydon said the Ludlow Police Department were called to the bakery located at 270 East Street at 6:49 p.m. on May 18, 2018 for a reported stabbing. When police arrived they found 70-year-old Carlos Santos, co-owner of the bakery, with multiple stab wounds. Santos was taken to Baystate Medical Center where died of his injuries. Conza was initially restrained by a bystander, and then fought officers attempting to take him into custody.