SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man has been sentenced to prison after he was found guilty by a federal jury to one count of sex trafficking of a minor.

According to the Department of Justice, 51-year-old Carlos Casillas of Springfield was sentenced to 18 years and four months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. He was found guilty in federal court back in July 2023.

In September 2021, detectives began looking into Casillas for sex trafficking involving a 13-year-old girl living in a group home and in the custody of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families. Evidence during the trial showed Casillas solicited the minor using Facebook messenger, picked her up from the group home and took her to a local motel after telling her he was taking her to Boston.

Conversations were started by Casillas, telling the minor to leave the group home in exchange for money for services. Casillas used his age difference and superior resources to entice the victim, according to the DOJ.

Casillas was arrested by West Springfield police in February 2022 after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

“Let the message go out loud and clear — if you prey on vulnerable girls and traffic minors you will spend a long, long time behind bars. Casillas used this victim’s vulnerability and challenging circumstances to take advantage of her,” said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy. “Preying on vulnerable young children will never not to be tolerated.”

“Casillas preyed upon a child who was vulnerable and disenfranchised. Like many traffickers, he took advantage of her situation and used the power he had over her to ensnare and exploit her. Today’s significant sentence takes him off the street and away from those he could harm,” said Michael J. Krol, Special Agent in Charge for Homeland Security Investigations in New England.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide program targeting the growing problem of child sexual exploitation and abuse. If you, or someone you know, believe they are a victim of sex trafficking, contact the Polaris Project for information and resources.