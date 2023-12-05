SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was sentenced to prison for shooting a Massachusetts State Police Trooper back in 2020.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Jim Leydon, on New Year’s Eve, December 21, 2020, at 11:30 p.m., 34-year-old Christopher Gardner of Springfield and another person began shooting at each other in the middle of an altercation.

When officers arrived at the incident on Nursery Street for reports of gunfire, Gardner began shooting at responding Springfield Police and Massachusetts State Police cruisers. One of the rounds went through one of the trooper’s cruisers, striking him in the leg.

At a sentencing hearing on Monday, Gardner was sentenced to 12-15 years in state prison, followed by three years of probation. He pled guilty to the following:

Armed assault to murder (two counts)

Assault and battery on a police officer

Assault with a dangerous weapon (two counts)

Carrying a firearm without a license

Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stated, “I am thankful that the trooper involved has recovered from the physical injuries he sustained, while we know one never fully recovers from the emotional trauma sustained from this kind of attack. Society can have no tolerance for violence against police officers and my office, as in this case, will advocate for the strictest punishments possible under the law when officers are attacked. I thank all members of law enforcement for the professionalism and bravery they display every day when responding to dangerous calls for their assistance.”