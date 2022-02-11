WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Springfield was found guilty and sentenced on Thursday to prison on drug charges.

According to the Ware Police Department, Aaron Gasque of Springfield was found guilty on December 15 in Hampshire Superior Court for Trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and Possession with intent to distribute a class D substance Marijuana.

Gasque was sentenced on Thursday to three years and one day in state prison.

Gasque was one of the town of Ware’s prominent illegal narcotics distributors. Ware Police Department

On June 13, 2019, the Ware Police Department along with Monson Police, State Police and a SWAT team all arrested six people, including Gasque after conducting a search warrant at a home at 23 Dale Street in Ware.

(Ware Police Department)



Aaron Gasque (Ware Police Department)



On July 8, 2021, officers of Ware and Monson Police Departments arrested Aaron Gasque during an illegal narcotics distribution investigation.