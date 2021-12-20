Springfield man sentenced to prison in connection with drug trafficking in Vermont

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BURLINGTON, VT (WWLP) – A man from Springfield was sentenced to prison in connection with his October 2019 drug trafficking activity in Vermont.

According to the a news release from the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont, 25-year-old Elijah Jovann Wheeler-Watson of Springfield, was sentenced Monday in United States District Court in Burlington to thirty months of imprisonment to be followed by a four-year term of supervised
release.

Wheeler-Watson previously pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute cocaine base and fentanyl. According to court records and proceedings, on October 23, 2019, Wheeler-Watson was the passenger in a car leaving a St. Johnsbury, Vermont residence known for drug activity.

Officers stopped the car and determined that Wheeler-Watson possessed 42 grams of cocaine base, 25 bags of fentanyl, a digital scale, and more than $1,900.

Wheeler-Watson was released several months before the October 2019 incident for serving a five-year sentence in Massachusetts for multiple armed robberies. The District Attorney’s office says he had traveled to Vermont several times, and had earned at least $13,000 in gross proceeds from drug trafficking activities.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories