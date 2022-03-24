SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The gunshot victim that had been found on Parker St. in Springfield Wednesday morning has been arrested for active warrants.

On Wednesday, officers were called to the 200 block of St. James Avenue for a ShotSpotter activation, but no victim or property damage was present. At 11:05 a.m., an adult man with a gunshot wound was located on the 0-100 block of Parker Street. The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center for minor injuries.

After being released from the hospital, 24-year-old Amika Blake of Springfield was arrested for two active warrants for probation violations. In the past, Blake had been convicted of three counts of armed robbery in Springfield and East Longmeadow and had been on probation. Springfield Police Detectives arrested Blake and other suspects in November 2020 for firearms and drug charges on St. James Avenue.

According to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the bullet that hit Bake had been a targeted shooting and not a random act of violence. Springfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau is investigating further.

24 year old Amika Blake of Springfield is charged with: