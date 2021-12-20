Springfield man stopped for speeding on I-91 in Deerfield arrested for possession of firearm

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police arrested a Springfield man after a traffic stop in Deerfield resulted in troopers finding a handgun in his vehicle.

According to State Police, around 9:25 p.m. on December 11 a training trooper along with his field training officer observed a red Honda SUV on I-91 north in Deerfield traveling at 95 mph. The troopers conducted a traffic stop and the driver identified himself as 21-year-old Carlos Garcia of Springfield.

Garcia was unable to give the troopers a driver’s license and handed them unrelated paperwork instead of the vehicle registration. The officers noticed Garcia was positioning his body in a way to hide the area between the center console and driver’s seat. The field training trooper could see a metallic object in that area.

The state troopers asked Garcia to step out of the vehicle but he refused. However, the training trooper was able to safely remove him from the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle resulted in troopers finding a FN Five-seveN handgun with a 10 round magazine inserted, along with a round in the chamber. Garcia was not in possession of a license to carry and was arrested. While moving back to the police vehicle, Garcia attempted to break free and run but was unsuccessful.

Garcia was arraigned at Greenfield District Court on the following charges: