SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested by police for possession of a firearm Tuesday night.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, on Tuesday around 9:40 p.m. detectives of the Firearms Investigation Unit (FIU) were informed that a man, identified as 18-year-old Joebrian Davis of Springfield, was in possession of a firearm.

While detectives were applying for a search warrant of his apartment, they saw Davis leave on a bicycle. Davis was stopped by officers and a loaded large capacity firearm capable of holding 14 rounds of ammunition was found in his short’s pockets.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Davis was arrested and is charged with the following: