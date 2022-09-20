SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man is facing firearm charges after allegedly pointing a gun at school bus drivers.

According to the Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, on Friday, September 16 at around 6:15 a.m. officers were called to Berkshire Avenue for a report of a person pointing a gun at school bus drivers. Walsh says there were no students on the buses at this time.

Police found the suspect near the intersection of Cottage Street and Berkshire Avenue who refused to comply with officers’ commands and attempted to walk away. The suspect was tased after officers could see a firearm-shaped object the suspect was trying to conceal and refused to show his hands.

Police seized a loaded firearm and additional ammunition, the suspect was identified as 27-year-old Luis Rivera and he was charged with the following: