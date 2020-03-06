Springfield man tased, arrested after allegedly fighting with police during traffic stop

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A man was arrested after running from and fighting with police after a traffic stop in Springfield Friday morning.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to the area of Bloomfield and Earl Street for a gun call where a brown Honda, driven by 29-year-old Joevany Santiago, was seen leaving the area. Officers stopped the car near Earl Street and Johnson Street.

Walsh said as officers approached the car, Santiago was seen reaching under the seat and was ordered to get out of the car. Santiago got out and allegedly ran from police. When officers caught up to Santiago he allegedly began fighting with officers and was tased. He was then taken into custody. The two female passengers in the car were detained for safety.

(Photo: Springfield Police Department)

Officers located a firearm under the seat. Santiago is charged with the following: