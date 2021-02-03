Springfield man, teenager arrested in Ludlow after police seize gun, drugs from vehicle

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A traffic stop on Tuesday has led to the arrest of two people, one who was a juvenile, for drug and firearm charges.

According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, police stopped a 2002 Acura SE on East Street near the intersection of Brownell Street around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday evening for allegedly speeding. The officer also discovered the vehicle, driven by 28-year-old Victor Jones of Springfield, was unregistered and uninsured.

Inside the vehicle, Ludlow police found a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun, approximately 500 bags of suspected heroin and over $4,000 in cash.

Jones and a 16-year-old Chicopee girl who was the passenger in the vehicle were both arrested.

(Photo courtesy of Ludlow Police)

(Photo courtesy of Ludlow Police)

Jones has been charged with:

Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device

Possession of a Class A Substance (Heroin)

Possession of a Class A Substance (Heroin) with intent to Distribute

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

Operating with a Revoked Registration

Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle

Speeding

The teenager has also been charged with:

Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device

Possession of a Class A Substance (Heroin)

Possession of a Class A Substance (Heroin) with intent to Distribute

Jones will be arraigned in Palmer District Court on Wednesday and the teenager will be arraigned in Springfield Juvenile Court on Wednesday.