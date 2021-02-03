Springfield man, teenager arrested in Ludlow after police seize gun, drugs from vehicle

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Victor Jones (Photo courtesy of Ludlow Police)

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A traffic stop on Tuesday has led to the arrest of two people, one who was a juvenile, for drug and firearm charges.

According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, police stopped a 2002 Acura SE on East Street near the intersection of Brownell Street around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday evening for allegedly speeding. The officer also discovered the vehicle, driven by 28-year-old Victor Jones of Springfield, was unregistered and uninsured.

Inside the vehicle, Ludlow police found a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun, approximately 500 bags of suspected heroin and over $4,000 in cash.

Jones and a 16-year-old Chicopee girl who was the passenger in the vehicle were both arrested.

  • Victor Jones (Photo courtesy of Ludlow Police)
  • Police impounded a 2002 grey Acura SE as a result of the investigation. (Photo courtesy of Ludlow Police)
  • Police seized a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun, approximately 500 bags of what is believed to be heroin and over $4,000 in cash after a traffic stop on Tuesday. (Photo courtesy of Ludlow Police)

Jones has been charged with:

  • Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm
  • Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card
  • Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device
  • Possession of a Class A Substance (Heroin)
  • Possession of a Class A Substance (Heroin) with intent to Distribute
  • Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor
  • Operating with a Revoked Registration
  • Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle
  • Speeding

The teenager has also been charged with:

  • Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm
  • Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card
  • Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device
  • Possession of a Class A Substance (Heroin)
  • Possession of a Class A Substance (Heroin) with intent to Distribute

Jones will be arraigned in Palmer District Court on Wednesday and the teenager will be arraigned in Springfield Juvenile Court on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today