Springfield man, teenager arrested in Ludlow after police seize gun, drugs from vehicle

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A traffic stop on Tuesday has led to the arrest of two people, one who was a juvenile, for drug and firearm charges.
According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, police stopped a 2002 Acura SE on East Street near the intersection of Brownell Street around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday evening for allegedly speeding. The officer also discovered the vehicle, driven by 28-year-old Victor Jones of Springfield, was unregistered and uninsured.
Inside the vehicle, Ludlow police found a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun, approximately 500 bags of suspected heroin and over $4,000 in cash.
Jones and a 16-year-old Chicopee girl who was the passenger in the vehicle were both arrested.
Jones has been charged with:
- Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm
- Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card
- Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device
- Possession of a Class A Substance (Heroin)
- Possession of a Class A Substance (Heroin) with intent to Distribute
- Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor
- Operating with a Revoked Registration
- Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle
- Speeding
The teenager has also been charged with:
- Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm
- Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card
- Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device
- Possession of a Class A Substance (Heroin)
- Possession of a Class A Substance (Heroin) with intent to Distribute
Jones will be arraigned in Palmer District Court on Wednesday and the teenager will be arraigned in Springfield Juvenile Court on Wednesday.