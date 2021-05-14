Springfield man that rammed police vehicle in April arrested, heroin seized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man that rammed into a police cruiser in April was arrested Thursday night.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 25-year-old Anthony Guadalupe of Springfield had an open arrest warrant from an incident back on April 15th. Guadalupe allegedly refused to stop for police, rammed a police cruiser and started a police chase in Springfield. Guadalupe got away from police by running away but detectives discovered 1,250 bags of heroin inside his vehicle.

On Thursday, Springfield police learned that Guadalupe was driving in Springfield towards I-291 East and eventually found him on Cady Street in Ludlow. Walsh said officers watched him enter a vehicle as the passenger. Police later pulled that vehicle over on Pasco Road in Springfield and arrested Guadalupe. An additional 299 bags of heroin and $1,153 were seized from his possession.

Guadalupe has been charged with the following: