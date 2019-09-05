Breaking News
Man charged with murder in Enfield
Springfield man to be arraigned for Longhill Street homicide

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – 37-year-old Leigh LaValle of Newbury Street in Springfield is expected to be arraigned on murder charges Thursday at Springfield District Court.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, LaValle was arrested in Wilmington, Delaware Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. on an arrest warrant and is being charged with the murder of Johnathan Rodriguez.

LaValle was already in custody in Delaware for an unrelated crime.

Walsh said Rodriguez was shot at his Longhill Street apartment on August 7 and was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died.

LaValle is facing the following charges:

  • Murder
  • Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling
  • Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
  • Possession of a firearm without a license
  • Possession of ammunition without a FID
  • Home invasion
  • Kidnapping -firearm- armed

