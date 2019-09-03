Springfield man wanted for attempted homicide in Vermont

ST. ALBANS, Vermont (WWLP) – A Springfield man is wanted for attempted homicide after he allegedly stabbed an 18-year-old man at a hotel in St. Albans, Vermont early Tuesday morning.

St. Albans Police were called to the Northwest Medical Center for a report of a man who was stabbed around 2:10 a.m. When police arrived, they learned the incident occurred at the LaQuinta Hotel located at 813 Fairfax Road. The victim had serious stab wounds and was transferred to the UVM Medical Center where his condition is listed as critical. His name has not been released.

Investigators suspect Springfield resident, 33-year-old Harrison J. Ogbunize, of being the man who stabbed the 18-year-old. Ogbunize and a second man left the area in a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro with Massachusetts plate number 9BB781.

Police say the victim and his girlfriend were questioned at Northwest Medical Center, where they went after the stabbing. The victim’s girlfriend told officers the couple were in the hotel parking lot when her boyfriend was approached by one black man and stabbed.

Employees at the LaQuinta told police they heard arguing coming from outside then saw two vehicles leave the parking lot and head north on VT 104. Police also learned that two men, one later identified as Ogbunize, rented a room. The identity of the other man is unknown.

Police say the victim and his alleged attacker know each other and that it appears to be an isolated incident.

If you know or recognize these men, you are asked to call the St. Albans Police Department at (802) 524-2166.