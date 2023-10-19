SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Wednesday after a stolen firearm and heroin were seized from an apartment on Brookline Avenue.
According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 25-year-old Harrison Silva Jr. was wanted for charges connected to an assault and battery on a child. While conducting surveillance, detectives found Silva at his apartment and placed him under arrest.
Police seized a loaded firearm and heroin from Silva and also found ammunition and a firearm magazine in his apartment after police were granted a search warrant. The firearm was reported stolen out of Connecticut.
Silva has been charged with the following:
- Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card
- Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card (Two Counts)
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug
- Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
- Failure to Surrender Firearm/License/FID Card
- Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200
- Arrest Warrant
– Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Arrest Warrant
– Indecent Assault & Battery on a Child Under 14 (Five Counts)
Members of the Springfield Police, Sheriff’s Office, State Police and U.S. Marshals assisted in the investigation.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.