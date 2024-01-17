SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man wanted for drug trafficking was found inside a home Tuesday morning.
According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 24-year-old Josiah Cheeseboro of Springfield had an active felony warrant for his arrest out of Franklin Superior Court for drug trafficking.
Members of the Springfield Police, State Police, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department and U.S. Marshals entered a home on Seymour Avenue Tuesday around 7:35 a.m. to locate Cheeseboro. While inside, officers found a loaded AR-style pistol in a bedroom closet.
Cheeseboro was later located in the basement and detained. Police then received a search warrant to seize the illegal firearm that was loaded with 22 rounds of ammunition as well as other ammunition found in the home.
Cheeseboro was arrested and charged with:
- Possession of a Firearm without a License
- Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card
- Possession of a Large-Capacity Magazine
- Improper Storage of a Large-Capacity Magazine
- Arrest Warrant
– Cocaine Trafficking 200 Grams or More
– Heroin/Fentanyl Trafficking 36-100 Grams
– Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law for a Felony (Two Counts)
