Springfield man wanted for murder arrested by New Mexico State Police

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Springfield who is wanted in connection with a homicide was arrested by state police in New Mexico Thursday.

According to New Mexico State Police, 27-year-old Gilfrey Gregory was arrested after police received a tip at around 12 p.m. Thursday that he might be traveling through the area.

Police said Gregory was found driving in a car with a Florida license plate. He was arrested without incident, but police said there were five juvenile passengers in the car at the time.

The children were placed into the custody of the New Mexico Children Youth and Family Department.

Gregory was charged on an active arrest warrant out of Massachusetts.

There is no word on what city or town in Massachusetts the homicide is said to have taken place.