Springfield man wanted for murder arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man wanted for murder in Georgia has been arrested Tuesday morning.

Springfield’s Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News 35-year-old Jamel Davis of Carver Street was arrested on Indian Leap Street in Indian Orchard at approximately 11:15 a.m..

Davis was wanted on a warrant for homicide in Georgia and has been charged with murder.

He will be arraigned in Springfield before rendition back to Atlanta, Georgia.

Members of the Springfield Police Warrant Apprehension Unity, US Marshal’s Task Force, Massachusetts State Police VFAS Unit, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department and Springfield Police Narcotics Detectives assisted with Davis’s arrest.