Springfield man wanted for two armed robberies arrested Tuesday

Springfield, Mass. (WWLP) – A man wanted for two armed robberies in Springfield was arrested Tuesday morning.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, 21-year-old Tyvontae Hall was arrested after members of the Springfield Police Warrant Apprehension Unit, U.S. Marshal Task Force, Massachusetts State Police VFAS Unit and Hampden County Sheriff’s Department went to his home on Putnam Circle at around 8:40 a.m.

On Sunday, July 5 around 5:00 a.m., the suspect allegedly showed a firearm and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the Dairy Mart on Wilbraham Road.

At around 7:00 a.m., the same suspect allegedly pointed a firearm at a cashier at the Express Mart on Boston Road and got away with money.

The Springfield Police Detective Bureau identified Tyvontae Hall as the suspect in both armed robberies and were granted an arrest warrant.

Tyvontae Hall of Springfield is charged with the following: