Springfield man wanted for two stolen vehicle warrants arrested

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield detectives arrested an 18-year-old man on Friday night during a firearm investigation.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 18-year-old Geovonnie Sykes of Springfield was arrested on Central Street. Officers found a loaded firearm in his possession.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Police were actively looking for Sykes, who had two active arrest warrants. Sykes is the suspect in a violent carjacking incident back on February 16 and a stolen vehicle incident.

Around 7:00 p.m. on Friday, officers located Sykes and chased after him on foot. Sykes eventually surrendered and was arrested.

Sykes has been charged with:

  • Carrying a firearm without a license
  • Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
  • Arrest Warrant
    • Carjacking
    • Assault & battery with a dangerous weapon
    • Leaving the scene of a property damage accident
    • Negligent Operation of a motor vehicle
  • Arrest Warrant
    • Receiving a stolen motor vehicle

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today