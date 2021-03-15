Springfield man wanted for two stolen vehicle warrants arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield detectives arrested an 18-year-old man on Friday night during a firearm investigation.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 18-year-old Geovonnie Sykes of Springfield was arrested on Central Street. Officers found a loaded firearm in his possession.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Police were actively looking for Sykes, who had two active arrest warrants. Sykes is the suspect in a violent carjacking incident back on February 16 and a stolen vehicle incident.

Around 7:00 p.m. on Friday, officers located Sykes and chased after him on foot. Sykes eventually surrendered and was arrested.

Sykes has been charged with: