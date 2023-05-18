SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested in connection with a shooting last month.

According to the Springfield Police Department, 22-year-old Louis Olmo was arrested on May 11th at an apartment on Birch Park Circle in West Springfield on a warrant for firearms and sexual assault charges.

(Springfield Police Department) Louis Olmo (West Springfield Police Department)

On April 12th, officers were called to Belmont Avenue for a report of two gunshot victims. An adult woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to Baystate Medical Center. Olmo was taken privately to the hospital with serious injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police seized the firearm at the hospital.

The investigation revealed that Olmo allegedly accidentally shot himself and the victim while attempting to sexually assault her. He is being charged with the following: