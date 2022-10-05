SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested in Holyoke Tuesday following an investigation into illegal firearms.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, over the past few days, detectives from the Firearms Investigative Unit (FIU) have been conducting an illegal firearms investigation with 19-year-old Geovonnie Sykes of Springfield as the main suspect.

On Tuesday, detectives learned that Sykes was in possession of an illegal firearm and was on a PVTA bus. Springfield officers along with the State Police CINRET unit detained Sykes after he got off the bus in Holyoke. They found an illegal firearm inside Syke’s backpack. He was arrested and brought to the Northampton State Police barracks.

At the time of his arrest, Sykes was wearing a GPS ankle bracelet for probation. Sykes has been previously convicted for firearms and assault and battery charges, including assault and battery to a correctional officer.

Sykes has been charged with the following: