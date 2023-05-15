SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit (FIU) seized a large-capacity firearm and arrested a man from Springfield on Saturday.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, on Saturday at 10:20 p.m., detectives conducted a traffic stop on Thompson Street for a vehicle that was driven by 20-year-old Angel Santiago, after an investigation into the possession of illegal firearms.

Springfield Police Department

The detectives were aware that Santiago had an active arrest warrant and a suspended license. Santiago was then placed under arrest, and detectives found a loaded firearm in a bag inside the car.

The illegally possessed firearm was loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition and was capable of holding 15 rounds.

Angel Santiago of Springfield is charged with: