SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit (FIU) seized a large-capacity firearm and arrested a man from Springfield on Saturday.
According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, on Saturday at 10:20 p.m., detectives conducted a traffic stop on Thompson Street for a vehicle that was driven by 20-year-old Angel Santiago, after an investigation into the possession of illegal firearms.
The detectives were aware that Santiago had an active arrest warrant and a suspended license. Santiago was then placed under arrest, and detectives found a loaded firearm in a bag inside the car.
The illegally possessed firearm was loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition and was capable of holding 15 rounds.
Angel Santiago of Springfield is charged with:
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Loaded Large-Capacity Firearm on a Public Way
- Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License
- Uninsured Motor Vehicle
- Default Warrant
– Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident
– Trespassing
– Malicious Damage of Property over $1200
– Failure to Stop for Police
– Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle
– Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug