SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man that was arrested Sunday morning in connection to a catalytic converter theft was released on a $500 bail Monday.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said around 8:20 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to School Street for a report of suspicious activity. Crime analysts using the Real-Time Analysis Center (R-TAC) were able to view live cameras to inform officers on the street of two suspects that came out from under a vehicle with several items. One of the suspects was 51-year-old John Larder of Springfield.

Larder was arraigned in Springfield District Court Monday on the following charges:

Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle

Receiving a Stolen Motor Vehicle

Larceny of Motor Vehicle Parts Over $1200

Possession of Burglarious Instruments

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

Larder was given a $500 bail and was released from the Hampden County Correctional Facility after it was paid. Walsh said four of those charges are felonies, and Larder has previously been charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license five times since 2021. Larder has a history of skipping court dates and has been arrested on 36 default warrants since 2001. This latest court appearance brings Larder to 104 adult arraignments in his life.

Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said a $500 bail was not enough, “This is a prime example of our officers and Detectives doing their job, but when suspects who are repeat offenders are constantly released on low bail, they are prone to commit more crimes while they are waiting for their case to be adjudicated. That’s if this suspect even shows up to court. One thing Judges and Clerks can look at when setting bail is your history of appearing in court. To me 36 Default Warrants would be a reason to set a little higher bail than $500. In these crimes there are victims and our residents don’t deserve to continue to be victimized by the same individuals over and over again.”

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states, “Over 100 adult arraignments and once again out on bail for only $500. I wish I could say that I am surprised but once again our court system is sending a message to our residents and businesses that the criminal has more considerations then the victims. This individual is beyond being a repeat criminal offender! I have no doubts that our brave and dedicated men and women in Blue will once again do their job and will probably arrest this individual again, it’s only a matter of time with this track record, after they have damaged and stolen even more property from my residents and businesses. I will not stand for this, I will continue to fight for my Springfield residents and businesses on these public safety and quality of life issues. Our courts and state laws must change and be better. We cannot keep this revolving door of career criminals stealing and hurt our residents and businesses. Something has to change. Once again, I will continue to fight through my bail reform legislation filed by state Representative Angelo Puppolo and I will continue to support Governor Baker’s Dangerousness legislation.”