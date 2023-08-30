SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man that was in court Tuesday for 2022 firearm charges was arrested later that day for possession of a firearm.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were patrolling the area of Belmont Avenue around 7:10 p.m. when they noticed a vehicle with excessive tinted windows. The vehicle was pulled over and 24-year-old Hisaed Saez of Springfield was identified as the driver.

Police could smell a strong odor of marijuana and a half-burnt blunt inside the vehicle. Officers had Saez get out of the vehicle and when officers went to detain him, he attempted to run away. After a short chase on foot, Saez was caught and arrested on Locust Street.

A search of his vehicle resulted in officers seizing a loaded firearm. Saez currently has an open firearm charge in 2022 and was in Springfield District Court earlier in the day for his previous charge.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Saez is facing the following charges:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Failure to Stop for Police

Resisting Arrest

OUI – Drugs

Window Obstructed/Nontransparent