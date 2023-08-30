SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man that was in court Tuesday for 2022 firearm charges was arrested later that day for possession of a firearm.
According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were patrolling the area of Belmont Avenue around 7:10 p.m. when they noticed a vehicle with excessive tinted windows. The vehicle was pulled over and 24-year-old Hisaed Saez of Springfield was identified as the driver.
Police could smell a strong odor of marijuana and a half-burnt blunt inside the vehicle. Officers had Saez get out of the vehicle and when officers went to detain him, he attempted to run away. After a short chase on foot, Saez was caught and arrested on Locust Street.
A search of his vehicle resulted in officers seizing a loaded firearm. Saez currently has an open firearm charge in 2022 and was in Springfield District Court earlier in the day for his previous charge.
Saez is facing the following charges:
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Failure to Stop for Police
- Resisting Arrest
- OUI – Drugs
- Window Obstructed/Nontransparent
