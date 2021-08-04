Springfield man with pending gun charges arrested for possession of firearm, drugs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Tuesday following an investigation on illegal firearms.

Springfield Police along with the Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department arrested 33-year-old Edward Jones of Springfield near Dorne and Newman Street. Officers found a loaded firearm, ammunition, cocaine, crack-cocaine, oxycontin and more than $3,300 in cash in his possession.

Jones has been charged with the following:

Carrying a loaded capacity firearm without a license

Firearm violation with 2 prior violent/drug crimes

Possession of a firearm without a FID card – Subsequent offense

Carrying a firearm without a license

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Violation of a firearm surrender order

Possession of ammunition

Cocaine trafficking

Distribution of a Class B drug

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug

Jones also had pending firearm charges in Chicopee and Springfield courts, along with previous firearm convictions.