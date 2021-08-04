Springfield man with pending gun charges arrested for possession of firearm, drugs

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Tuesday following an investigation on illegal firearms.

Springfield Police along with the Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department arrested 33-year-old Edward Jones of Springfield near Dorne and Newman Street. Officers found a loaded firearm, ammunition, cocaine, crack-cocaine, oxycontin and more than $3,300 in cash in his possession.

Jones has been charged with the following:

  • Carrying a loaded capacity firearm without a license
  • Firearm violation with 2 prior violent/drug crimes
  • Possession of a firearm without a FID card – Subsequent offense
  • Carrying a firearm without a license
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
  • Violation of a firearm surrender order
  • Possession of ammunition
  • Cocaine trafficking
  • Distribution of a Class B drug
  • Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug
Springfield man arrested, facing firearms, traffic charges

Jones also had pending firearm charges in Chicopee and Springfield courts, along with previous firearm convictions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today