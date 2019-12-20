Springfield man’s 2001 murder conviction upheld by Supreme Judicial Court

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The 2001 first degree murder conviction of James Norris was upheld by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court on Friday.

On November 7, 2001, James Norris was convicted of murder in the first degree on theories of premeditation and extreme atrocity or cruelty in the stabbing death of Aaron “Chad” Scott on January 18, 2000.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News, the conviction stemmed from the discovery of Scott’s body at his home on Brickett Street. According to court documents, the body was found in the early morning hours after four anonymous 911 calls directed police to the residence.

Leydon said witness testimony showed Norris confronted the victim at his home, the two started to fight, and Norris then stabbed Scott over personal issues and money. According to the court documents, Norris lived with a relative on Wilbraham Road in Springfield and sold drugs to the victim and his brother who were subletting a home from Norris on Brickett Street.

The court documents also say a witness who was friends with and previously sold drugs with Norris heard the victim say “Are you going to leave me for dead? Are you going to leave me for dead? I got kids . . . I got little boys,” while the two were fighting.

Read the full court documents here ***Viewer discretion advised***

The court documents state, “Norris raised various arguments on appeal and asserted that his motion for a required finding of not guilty should have been granted, that he received ineffective assistance of counsel, and that the trial judge erred in admitting improper and misleading evidence, failing to sanction the Commonwealth appropriately for destroying exculpatory evidence, and failing to recuse herself. Finally, the defendant argues that the cumulative errors made during the trial amount to a violation of due process and his right to a fair trial.”

The Supreme Judicial Court affirmed his conviction and the denials of his two motions for a new trial.

Assistant District Attorney Joseph Coliflores argued the appeal before the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court on behalf of the Commonwealth.