SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local law enforcement along with Mayor Domenic Sarno will address the recent uptick in gun violence across the city.

Sarno will be joined by Springfield Police Deputy Chief Steve Kent as well as representatives from the State Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Hampden County Sheriff’s Department for a news conference at 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

This weekend, police were investigating two deadly shootings in the city. Around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the area of State and Dresden Street where they found a man with a gunshot wound. He later died from those injuries.

Around 2:35 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called to a car crash where two people were found with gunshot wounds. One person died in the crash and the driver was taken to Baystate Medical Center for her injuries.

So far this year, there have been 22 homicide-related incidents in the city of Springfield.