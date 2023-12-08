SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Attorney General Andrea Campbell has indicted a Springfield-based Medicaid consultant for stealing from elderly nursing home victims.

In one incident described in the indictment, Kaylie Giberson allegedly used her role as a Medicaid consultant to gain access to her victim’s financial information, gave herself power of attorney, and then used that power to steal from the victim’s bank account.

She also allegedly wrote false checks from the victims to herself, totaling tens of thousands of dollars.

Giberson was indicted on 16 counts including:

Larceny over $250 from a person over 60 (3 counts)

Forgery (6 counts)

Uttering False Statements (3 counts)

Larceny over $1,200 from two local small businesses (2 counts)

Attempted Larceny over $250 From an Elder (1 count)

Attempted larceny over $1200 from a business (1 count)

“I am proud of my team for securing these indictments against an individual who preyed upon and took advantage of vulnerable elders,” said AG Campbell. “My office will continue to do all it can to advance elder justice and ensure that all who seek and use our public resources, including MassHealth, are protected from such harm and exploitation.”