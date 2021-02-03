Springfield men arrested during snowstorm for allegedly stealing snow blower

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men were arrested Monday during the snowstorm after allegedly stealing a snow blower on State Street.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the victim spotted a U-Haul minivan in the parking lot of the Aquarius night club on State Street around 12:20 p.m. Monday. He then noticed his snow blower was missing from his truck. The minivan drove away and the victim called police.

Officers located the minivan a short time late at the intersection of King Street and Wilbraham Avenue with the stolen snow blower found inside the vehicle.

The two men, 33-year-old Juan Alvarez-Alverio of Springfield and 42-year-old John Cruz of Springfield, were then arrested. They are charged with the following:

Larceny over $1,200

Breaking and entering into a motor vehicle

Walsh also said the Springfield Police Department has been investigating several snow blower thefts this winter and leaf blower thefts in the summer. Alvarez-Alverio and Cruz are considered suspects in several cases and could face additional charges.

Police are asking residents to not leave your snow blowers unattended as these types of theft can occur very quickly.