SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A home health aide in Springfield has been indicted after home surveillance video surfaced allegedly showing her abusing an elderly patient, according to the office of the Attorney General.

Rodette Robinson, 53, who was licensed as a Certified Nursing Assistant, was fired by the home health agency that employed her in November 2021 after the family of a 91-year-old Alzheimer’s patient in Wilbraham reported her for abuse. The family alleges that Robinson shook the patient from a recliner and dragged her into the bathroom, causing bruises.

The home health agency reported Robinson to the Nurse Aide Registry and Department of Public Health and following an investigation, led to her license being suspended.

Robinson was charged by a grand jury on September 8 with two counts of Assault and Battery on an Elder by a Caretaker. She is set to be arraigned in Hampden Superior Court at a later date.