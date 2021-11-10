Springfield officer acquitted in Nathan Bill’s incident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Worcester Superior Court jury found a Springfield Police officer not guilty Wednesday in connection with what is known at the Nathan Bill’s incident.

Darren Nguyen was acquitted Wednesday on charges of perjury and filing a false report. Nguyen was one of 14 current and former Springfield Police officers that were indicted in connection with this case. It involved several off-duty officers getting into a fight with four black men outside the Nathan Bill’s Bar in Springfield back in 2015.

The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office tried the case after Hampden District Attorney Gulluni declined to file charges. Nguyen’s case was the first to go to trial. Several of the other cases have already been dropped.

In a statement to 22News, Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh said “The Commissioner is pleased for Officer Nguyen but will refrain from any comment about the cases until they have been adjudicated.”

Nguyen and the other officers were suspended without pay pending the outcomes of their cases. Nguyen’s employment status remains unchanged at this time.