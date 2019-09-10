Springfield officer arraigned on three counts of indecent assault

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A longtime Springfield police officer charged with indecent assault while off-duty was arraigned in Springfield District Court court Tuesday morning.

Officer Angel Berrios, who has served in the department for decades, is charged with three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14. The incident that is alleged to have happened at a body shop that Berrios owns.



His attorney, Jared Olanoff, told 22News he has evidence that this started from a disagreement over the price of vehicle repairs.

“Look, we look forward to pursuing this case, fighting it every step of the way. For us, it’s not a question of ‘if’ it’s going to go away- it’s a question of ‘when,'” Olanoff said.

Berrios has been released on personal recognizance.

Ryan Walsh, spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department, told 22News that Berrios has been re-assigned to inside duty, pending the outcome of the case.