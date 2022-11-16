SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is investigating after an officer was involved in a shooting on Wednesday.

The shooting happened at around 7:20 a.m. on Woodside Terrace. The suspect, an adult man, was shot and taken to Baystate Medical Center, he was then placed under arrest for multiple charges. The uniformed officer was not injured.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the Springfield Police Detective Bureau under the direction of Captain Trent Duda in cooperation with the Hampden District Attorney’s Office is looking into an officer-involved shooting.

