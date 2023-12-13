SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield police officer and a man were arrested Wednesday after a search of a home on Nottingham Street resulted in the seizure of an illegal firearm, heroin, cocaine and marijuana.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, Springfield and State Police conducted a search warrant on the home around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday. Two people inside were arrested, 24-year-old Anthony Tavernier of Springfield and 26-year-old Miranda Caldwell of Springfield, who is also a Springfield police officer.

During the search, officers seized approximately 10 bags of heroin, 10 grams of cocaine and 100 grams of marijuana, and an illegal firearm. Officer Caldwell has been suspended for five days without pay, which is the highest discipline that can be handed out. The POST Commission has also been notified of her arrest.

Tavernier has been charged with:

Possession of a Firearm without a License

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Possession of a Defaced Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

Reckless Endangerment of a Child

Caldwell has been charged with the following:

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Defaced Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

Reckless Endangerment of a Child