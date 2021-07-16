Springfield officer retired after posting controversial George Floyd image

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Officer accused of posting a controversial image on Facebook has retired.

Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News Officer Hector Santiago retired on Thursday after 33 years of serving the city. Santiago is accused of posting a photoshopped image of a George Floyd memorial statue.

The post was brought to the attention of Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst, who shared the image with the mayor, police commissioner and 22News. Walsh said the internal investigation into the officer’s alleged actions is ongoing.

